Porto’s Plans To Open A New Location

credit: Portos Facebook

By: Crystal Zahler

One of the most loved Cuban bakeries and cafes, Porto’s will be opening up another location!

Following long lines and continual success at prior locations, Porto’s Bakery & Cafe has decided to extend it’s yummy treats to West Covina.

By the summer or fall of 2018, there should be a 2 story building in West Covina with lots of Mamey milkshakes, potato balls, and tasty pastries.

Although there isn’t a date the location is set to open yet, according to The San Gabriel Valley Tribune, the location will be found at 1360 West Garvey Avenue. This new Porto’s will have a seating area inside and outside, full cafe, bakery on-site, and even a coffee bar!

Now there will be even more guava cheese pastry goodness to go around!

