JACK FM Wants To Send You To DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE® Park!

JACK FM wants to send you to Disney California Adventure® Park  Friday, October 13th to experience Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark! and help Rocket save Groot!

Listen all week for your chance to win 4 tickets to Disney California Adventure® Park!  Caller 13 to 866-931-JACK wins!

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! is bringing an entirely new ride experience to Disney California Adventure® Park for just six weeks – and it’s only happening after dusk each night from now to Octobe r31!  It’s a Halloween Time Exclusive!

The good news?  The rescue attempt during Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! was a complete success.  But the bad news?  Groot was left behind!  Even worse.  The Collector’s Fortress is now in a complete state of emergency.  Proceed with caution!

Your mission: join Rocket as he returns to the fortress to distract the monsters within – and escape with his little buddy in the process!

Discover a brand-new story, song, media and special effects in Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark while you can – this mission only takes place during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort®.

