It’s National Drink Beer Day! – Best Beer Bars In Los Angeles

With so many options of bars around Los Angeles serving a variety of delicious cold beer, it can be pretty overwhelming to find the best places to throw back a few cold ones. We’ve done the work for you and narrowed down a list of the best beer bars across LA.





Father’s Office

1018 Montana Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 736-2224

Everyone knows about the famed Office Burger at Santa Monica and Culver City's Father's Office by now. Not to overshadow this delicious burger, but Father's Office has a huge selection of international and rare beers to choose from to go along with whatever you order. Or, if you just want to skip the food, you can do that as well. Simply stop in, and throw back an impressive offering of beers that would make any other establishment jealous.With mostly beers on tap, but many by the bottle too, the staff is extremely knowledgeable about each beer. Just ask them what they suggest, or tell them what you're looking for and they will select the perfect beer for you.





Stout

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 469-3801

Looking for a great beer and burger combination? Then, head to Stout in Hollywood, or at their other locations in Santa Monica and Studio City. With each location offering something different in terms of the types of beer served, you'll never be at a shortage of options.





Verdugo Bar

3408 Verdugo Rd

Los Angeles, CA 90065

(323) 257-3408

Glassel Park's Verdugo Bar is your go to spot for a huge list of great beers on tap, including home brews from local spots and abroad. As a sister bar to popular watering holes like the Surly Goat, Little Bear, and The Blind Donkey, it should come as no surprise that this is a big hit in LA. And, with a great beer garden to drink your beer, it's one of those LA spots that's hard to beat. Offering 22 regularly rotating tap beers, as well as a plenty of bottled beers, you'll find great happy hour specials here whatever the day of the week you decide to come. Monday night happy hours feature $2 draft beer, well drinks and wine, but as mentioned, other days offer their own specials, too.





Tony’s Darts Away

1710 W Magnolia Blvd

Burbank, CA 91506

(818) 253-1710

Stopping by this Burbank establishment means that you'll be treated to an eco-pub with all draft California craft brews, along with sausages on the menu and a variety of board games, too. Sourcing food and beer from Eastern LA and Burbank, they offer tasty cold beer from over 30 rotating beers on tap. Make sure to stop by on Tuesday's as they host weekly beer related events including tap takeovers, a flight night, and special beer release parties. Pair the beer with their delicious bites and you've got a winning combination.





Sunset Beer Company

1498 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(213) 481-2337

Housed in a low-key hideout, Sunset Beer Company offers craft beers on tap, including a selection of hundreds of bottles to take home. So, feel free to come by and grab a beer to go, or sit down at the tasting bar and choose from a whopping 800+ beers or 12 taps. There's nothing fancy about this spot, but then again, when is beer ever considered to be a fancy drink?





Glendale Tap

4227 San Fernando Rd

Glendale, CA 91204

(818) 241-4227

Heading home to Pasadena or the Glendale area? Why not stop at Glendale Tap for a list of 52 tap beers. Or, try some of their bottled beers. Even the most experienced beer drinkers will have a tough time topping this list of beers. Widmer Brothers Omission Pale Ale to Stone Farking Wheaton Woot Stout, this is the spot to go to for beer lovers.





Biergarten

206 N Western Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90004

(323) 466-4860

If having 25 beers on draft at any one time, as well as great bottled and canned beer, sounds good, then Koreatown's Biergarten is the place to be. This contemporary beer hall with multiple TVs offers a Korean menu with some German influence as well. Stop by their Monday through Friday happy hour from 4pm to 7pm, where you can enjoy a pitcher of beer for $19 on select beers.





Lucky Baldwins

17 S Raymond Ave

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 795-0652

Pasadena's British pub Lucky Baldwin's has you covered for all things beer and pub food. Opened in 1996, it is a true beer haven located in the heart of Old town Pasadena. Offering a friendly environment that is frequented by many locals, its the perfect place to experience their 63 beers on tap at their Pasadena location, and 46 beers at their Sierra Madre locale. Throughout the year, they also put on celebrations for festivals like the Belgian Beer Festival, Oktoberfest and many more. Happy hours are another plus, as are late night happy hours, where you'll not only save on beers, but food, too!





Southland Beer

740 S Western Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90005

(213) 908-5104

Hidden in the corner of a nondescript Koreatown strip mall is Southland Beer. Here, you'll find a strong variety of 20 unique beers that are always rotating from local companies like Golden Road Brewing, Three Weavers, Bottle Logic and many other terrific ones. In addition to local breweries, they also offer plenty of beers from breweries across the country. Stop by for a casual and cozy neighborhood type of feel, and grab a delicious cold beer. You certainly will not be disappointed. You can even buy beers to go, play board games, and bite into some great cheese plates, popcorn, other small bites and desserts.





Beer Belly

532 S Western Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90020

(213) 387-2337

Koreatown has become quite the spot for beer bars in Los Angeles. Another beer bar located in the area is Beer Belly, which is a casual bar offering brews, along with gourmet comfort food. For those that are getting into the craft beer scene, this is also the place to be.





Boneyard Bistro

13539 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 906-7427

One might think that the city has some of the best restaurants and bars around, but Boneyard Bistro is definitely one of those places that proves that theory wrong. Featuring delicious BBQ ribs, and fare, you'll get to wash it down with your choice of 42 rotating tap beers, craft cocktails, spirits, fine wines and more. Located in the heart of Sherman Oaks, this bar/restaurant also offers over 125 craft and reserve bottles with a diversity that is pretty impressive. From 16 ounce pours to 14 ounce pairs or 4 ounce samplers, you'll get your choice of not only terrific beers, but also different sizes. Or, try one of their rotating flights.


