The Pixies have announced the addition of a Los Angeles show at the Hollywood Palladium on December 13 in support of the band’s second post-reunion release, Head Carrier .

In Pixies’ ongoing effort to thwart ticket scalping and put as many show tickets as possible into the hands of Pixies fans, there will be no pre-sales. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 29 at 10AM PT via Livenation.com.