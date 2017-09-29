LA Fall Beer Fest Is HERE

By: Crystal Zahler

Angelenos get your livers ready! The Los Angeles 2017 Fall Beer Fest is THIS Saturday!

Imagine over 200 beers, many food trucks, live music and a DJ, plus more surprises! Beer is included, but you will have to buy food separately with any ticket that you purchase.

Not that anyone needs more reason to attend other than beer, but proceeds go to Noah’s B-ark Inc, whose goal is to find permanent homes for rescue pets!

General admission tickets are from 3:00pm to 6:00pm for $45 and VIP starts at 2:00pm for $55, including an extra hour of drinking specialty beers.

If you really want to get bougie though, the Connoisseur’s ticket is $80 and also from 2:00pm and ends at 6:00pm like VIP. But you get fancy things like a festival shirt, indoor & outdoor event deck overlooking the whole place and air-conditioned bathrooms. Score.