How To Help Las Vegas Shooting Victims Right Now

By Sarah Carroll

At least 58 people have died and more than 500 were injured Sunday night after a gunman opened fire upon a crowd attending a country music festival in Las Vegas.

These numbers are likely to continue climbing, which means the demand for blood donations is at a crucial level.

There are six blood donation centers located in the Nevada area. Even if you don’t live close enough to personally give blood, it helps to share this information on your social media accounts.

If you’re in Las Vegas and want to be a hero — donate blood. They’re desperate for supply to save lives. Here’s where to go: pic.twitter.com/DBU86yQtmY — Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) October 2, 2017

Want to donate blood here in Los Angeles? Click HERE for a list of donation centers.

DONATE TO LAS VEGAS CHARITIES

There are several local organizations on the ground right now helping victims. The American Red Cross and Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada are just a couple assisting those in need. Most charities prefer cash donations because it allows them to determine which supplies are most needed.

Before you donate to an organization, you can verify its background through a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau.

SHARE INFORMATION FROM OFFICIAL SOURCES

Government officials want people to be properly informed about the developing situation. There are already several hoaxes circulating on the internet, so be mindful of the content you share online.

How to help and find loved ones. Please share #PrayforLasVegas pic.twitter.com/v0xaV3SAIm — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017

@FBILasVegas is asking anyone with videos or photos from the 10/1/17 Las Vegas shooting to please call 1-800-CALLFBI (255-5324) — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) October 2, 2017

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram