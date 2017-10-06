Paul McCartney Announces Slew of Archival Reissues

By Scott T. Sterling

Christmas is coming early for Paul McCartney fans.

On Nov. 17, the Beatles legend is set to release eight new titles from the Paul McCartney Archive Collection: McCartney, McCartney II, Tug Of War, Pipes Of Peace, Paul and Linda McCartney: Ram, Paul McCartney and Wings: Band On The Run, Wings: Venus And Mars, At The Speed Of Sound.



Each release will come in single CD digi-pak and 180-gram black vinyl single LP formats—as well as limited edition 180-gram color vinyl pressings. All vinyl LPs in the Archive Collection will feature a download card and fully restored artwork.

Every release in the ongoing Paul McCartney Archive Collection is supervised by McCartney himself, who oversees all aspects of each title from remastering to the curation of lost tracks, outtakes, artwork, photographs and video from his personal vaults.

The titles and corresponding limited edition vinyl colors are as follows:

Paul McCartney: McCartney – RED

Paul McCartney: McCartney II – CLEAR

Paul McCartney: Tug Of War – BLUE

Paul McCartney: Pipes Of Peace – SILVER

Paul and Linda McCartney: Ram – YELLOW

Paul McCartney and Wings: Band On The Run – WHITE

Wings: Venus And Mars – RED & YELLOW

Wings: At The Speed Of Sound – ORANGE