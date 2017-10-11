Eagles Detail 40th Anniversary ‘Hotel California’ Deluxe Edition

By Scott T. Sterling

They stab it with their steely knives, but they just can’t kill the beast.

In this case, the beast is the Eagles’ monster hit 1976 album, Hotel California, which is set for a 40th-anniversary deluxe edition reissue set for release on Nov. 24 (just in time for Black Friday).

Originally released in December 1976, the multiple-GRAMMY winning full-length is one of the best-selling albums of all-time, moving in excess of 32 million copies over the years.

The new deluxe edition will arrive as a 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio set that includes remastered sound, ten previously unreleased live recordings, as well as hi-res stereo and 5.1 mixes. Presented in an 11 x 11 hardbound book, the set also features rare and unseen photos from the era, a replica tour book, and an 11 x 22 poster.

The collection will be available for a list price of $99.98. Both a 2-CD Expanded Edition ($19.98) and 1-CD ($9.98) will also be available, along with digital download and streaming versions.

The live tracks are culled from the band’s three-night stand at the Los Angeles Forum in October 1976. The set includes one of the first ever live performances of the album’s title track and “New Kid In Town,” along with other Eagles classics including “Already Gone,” “Take It To the Limit,” and “Witchy Woman.”

See the full track listing details below.

Disc One: Original Album

1. “Hotel California”

2. “New Kid In Town”

3. “Life In The Fast Lane”

4. “Wasted Time”

5. “Wasted Time (Reprise)”

6. “Victim Of Love”

7. “Pretty Maids All In A Row”

8. “Try And Love Again”

9. “The Last Resort”

Disc Two: Live at The Los Angeles Forum (October 1976)

1. “Take It Easy”

2. “Take It To The Limit”

3. “New Kid In Town”

4. “James Dean”

5. “Good Day In Hell”

6. “Witchy Woman”

7. “Funk #49”

8. “One Of These Nights”

9. “Hotel California”

10. “Already Gone”

Blu-ray Audio

Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound

Advanced Resolution Multi-Channel Surround Sound (96 KHz/24-Bit)

Advanced Resolution Stereo (192 KHz/24-Bit)