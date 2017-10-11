The Who’s Roger Daltrey Reveals Memoir Plans

By Scott T. Sterling

While guitarist Pete Townshend has always been the Who’s main songwriter, singer Roger Daltrey has some stories of his own to share.

The legendary frontman has announced that he’ll be releasing his memoirs through Blink Publishing, who secured the rights after coming out on top of a nine-way auction.

“It’s great that I’ve found a young, enthusiastic publisher, an upstart in the world of books, to publish my story,” Daltrey said (via The Bookseller). “It feels like the right fit. I’ve always resisted the urge to ‘do the memoir’ but I finally feel I have enough perspective. I’ve been lucky enough to live in interesting times – I’ve witnessed society, music and culture change beyond recognition.”

The book is still untitled and is expected to be released in August 2018.