It’s A “You Give Stuff” Weekend!

This weekend, it’s YOUR turn to give stuff, because, you know, you kind of owe us.

But for reals, with the recent fires, floods, hurricanes, and earthquakes, there’s a lot of people hurting in the world. We’ve put together a list of some charities that you can donate to.

Red Cross: Choose you own disaster, minimum online donation of 10 bucks

Salvation Army: Accepts online donations plus scheduled pickups

Charity Navigator: Their motto is “Give smarter.” JACK needs all the help we can get, because we ain’t to bright