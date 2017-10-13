Anaheim Fire: CBSLA Canyon Fire 2 Coverage | Donate Now

It’s A “You Give Stuff” Weekend!

Filed Under: charity, donation, You give stuff

This weekend, it’s YOUR turn to give stuff, because, you know, you kind of owe us.

But for reals, with the recent fires, floods, hurricanes, and earthquakes, there’s a lot of people hurting in the world. We’ve put together a list of some charities that you can donate to.

Red Cross: Choose you own disaster, minimum online donation of 10 bucks

Salvation Army: Accepts online donations plus scheduled pickups

Charity Navigator: Their motto is “Give smarter.” JACK needs all the help we can get, because we ain’t to bright

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live