Erin Zeiring Stays at Pechanga Resort

By Jackson Dodd

Erin Zeiring has been having a good time in the Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country.

The blogger and wife to actor Ian Zeiring (90210, Sharknado) is staying at the Pechanga Resort & Casino located 90 miles south of Los Angeles in the Temecula Valley.

“I just came from my suite, and I have to say, it was amazing!” she says to Alex Rodriguez, VP of Slot Operations for the resort. “I felt like such a high roller up there.”

Zeiring mentions that she has heard the heart of the resort is on the casino floor.

“We have one of the biggest gaming floors in the industry,” Rodriguez tells her. “We have about 200,000 square feet of gaming space, 4,350 slot machines, 150 table games and a 700 seat bingo.”

A self-proclaimed foodie, Zeiring heads off to Kelsey’s for BBQ.

“If you love great BBQ like I do. Then you have to check out Kelsey’s here at Pechanga,” Zeiring says. “It’s more than just a sports bar – 48 beers on tap and top-notch BBQ.”

Zeiring’s meal featured one of her favorite side dishes: macaroni and cheese. “Ian made it for me every night while I was pregnant with the girls,” she says.

After trying her hand at Blackjack, Zeiring heads up to her room for some relaxation.

The perfect vacation spot, Temecula is located in the heart of Southern California.