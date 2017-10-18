Travis Barker Throws Epic Birthday Bash for Son Landon

By Robyn Collins
Blink-182’s Travis Barker threw his son Landon an epic birthday bash.
The 14-year-old’s party included a backyard filled with excited guests and a performance by rapper Lil Pump.
Related: Travis Barker Shares Personalized ‘Home Is Such A Lonely Place’ Video
The young Barker shared a clip of himself performing on stage with Pump, and thanking his Dad “for the party of the century.”
Travis posted, “Best party of the year @lilpump x @landonasherbarker. Happy Birthday Lando.”
According to TMZ, the birthday cake was shaped like a Louis Vuitton x Supreme-themed duffel bag.
Check out some posts from the party, which contain explicit language, now at Radio.com.