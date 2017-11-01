Taco Bell Giving Out Free Tacos Today After World Series Stolen Base

LOS ANGELES (CBS Local) – What’s better than a taco? How about a free taco?

Fast food chain Taco Bell is offering its customers a free Doritos Locos taco for a short time today starting at 2 p.m. The restaurant chain is giving every American a chance to “steal” a taco as part of their annual promotion during the World Series.

Taco Bell has been pledging “all of America” would get a free taco if a player on either team steals a base during the fall classic. This year’s taco savior emerged early in the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros when Houston’s Cameron Maybin swiped second base in Game 2. The fast food giant took to Twitter to celebrate their latest “taco hero.”

Can you believe @CameronMaybin just stole a base in the #WorldSeries? Get your free #DoritosLocosTaco on 11/1 from 2-6 p.m. No purch nec. Limit one per person. At participating locations while supplies last. Terms: https://t.co/ZxGL0QoJRB pic.twitter.com/Kztrmdkxaj — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 26, 2017

