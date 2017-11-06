Morrissey Cancels Outdoor California Show Over Cold Weather

By Scott T. Sterling

While Morrissey is hardly a stranger to last-minute concert cancellations, the reason he ditched a show in California over the weekend was a new one: it was too cold.

The man they call Moz was scheduled to perform at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Pasa Robles, CA, last night (Nov. 5) when the cancellation was announced just moments before he was expected to hit the stage.

Temperatures were in the mid-40s when a voice came over the PA system announcing that the show would not go on: “Due to an inoperable heating system on stage, tonight’s engagement is postponed. However, a new date will be rescheduled for the 2018 season.”

Disgruntled fans hit social media to voice their displeasure at the last-minute cancellation.

Morrissey sucks. Canceled his show an hour after it’s supposed to start because there is no heating onstage. #boycottmorrissey #buyajacketdude #mymistakefordrivingfourhours #morrissey #youngandtenderhooligansarebetterthanmorrissey A post shared by Monica Rejniak (@monicarejniak) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:19pm PST