L.A. Now Has Avocado Toast Ice Cream Sandwiches

By: Crystal Zahler
As if Los Angeles hasn’t already out done avocado everything at this point, now we have Avocado Toast Ice Cream Sandwiches!
Thanks to a new bakery by cronut creator, Dominic Ansel, this potentially delicious treat along with plenty of other colorful desserts will soon be served in West Hollywood.
talked about it on this week's podcast episode of WTF? – Where's the Food?.. the epicness that is the Avocado Toast Ice Cream from @dominiqueansel at @DominiqueAnselLA 🤤🥑🍦 avocado olive oil ice cream and ricotta mascarpone ice cream, on top of a buttery shortbread cookie, topped with dragon fruit, freeze dried raspberries, sea salt and a drizzle of olive oil 🏆👅💦🔥 #neverstopeating ⠀ ⠀ Listen and subscribe to WTF? – Where’s the Food? on iTunes at the LINK IN BIO!
The Dominic Ansel Bakery, opens tomorrow at 9:00am, Friday, November 10th in WeHo.
So if you’re that desperate to try this avocado thing, better get in line early tomorrow so you can try it before 2018!