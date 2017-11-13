Best 2017 Thanksgiving Day Events & Activities In Los Angeles

Thanksgiving is a time of the year when families gather to enjoy home cooked meals and share stories with family and friends. It is also a special family holiday to take a break from working and celebrate special moments spending quality time together. In addition to preparing Turkey and dressing for the occasion, there are several fun activities that can be enjoyed on the holiday this year on November 23, 2017. These are the best:

Turkey Trot LA

City Hall

200 N Spring St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 473-3231

turkeytrot.la

Date: November 23, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This annual event is back again and this is your chance to burn some calories before indulging in your Thanksgiving feast. Sign up for the annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning which begins in downtown L.A. Runners (or walkers) can sign up for a 5K or 10K route on the historic streets of Los Angeles, and even the kids can get involved with the 1 mile “Widdle Wobble.” Not only will you be able to justify some heavy eating later, but proceeds from the event will go to The Midnight Mission, a charity benefitting homeless individuals in the area with programs and services to help them rebuild towards self-sufficiency. If you’re not quite up to the race, lend a hand and sign up to volunteer. Everything kicks off at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.Related: Best Los Angels Photographers To Follow On Instagram

Volunteer At Westside Thanksgiving

Volunteer At Westside Thanksgiving

11301 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA90025

(310) 394-3153

www.westsidethanksgiving.org

Dates: November 22 & 23, 2017 Thanksgiving is about being thankful, but do more than just give thanks this year. Give back to those who are less fortunate by donating time and resources to the annual community meal, which will feed thousands of Angelenos this year. It won’t take much of your day as there are plenty of shifts to take part in. And, it is a great way to connect with your community in the spirit of the holiday. On Wednesday, November 22, 2017, setup begins from 2 p.m. to dusk. The event is on the south lot of the West L.A. Civic Center on Corinth Avenue. Then, on Thanksgiving Day starting at 6 a.m., come and be part of shifts to help out. Shifts are 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Plan to arrive 30 minutes before the shift you’ve been assigned to!

Claremont Turkey Trot

Downtown Claremont

www.claremontsunriserotary.org

Date: November 23, 2017 at 7 a.m. This Thanksgiving, head to Claremont for their 10th Annual Turkey Trot! This 5k run/walk and 1k kids fun run on Thanksgiving morning is a fun way to celebrate with the family before having your nightly feast. On site registration and bib/t-shirt pickup is on November 22, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and then the race starts on Thanksgiving day from 6:30 a.m. In 2016, they had over 1500 runners, so expect for a good crowd as this has become a terrific holiday tradition for families and individuals!

Marina Turkey Trot Marathon, Half, 10K & 5k

Marina Vista Park

5200 E. Eliot Stret

Long Beach, CA 92803

www.active.com

Date: November 23, 2017 at 5:30 a.m. This marathon starts early at 5:30 a.m.! Then, the half marathon, 10k, and 5k start begins at 7 a.m. The course is run along the scenic city streets around a lake provide an incredible oceanfront view. Marathon & Half course is a 4.37 out and back loop where runners will pass the aid station at around mile 3 and and mile 4.37. There will be medals provided to all finishers.

Long Beach Turkey Trot

Long Beach Turkey Trot

1 Granada Ave

Long Beach, CA 90803

www.facebook.com

Date: November 23, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. Join others in the heart of Long Beach for a 5k/10k on Thanksgiving morning. The run will benefit Justin Rudd’s nonprofit Community Action Team (CAT). There will also be a kids 1/2 mile wingding that will take place at the Granada Boat Launch Ramp.

38th Annual Harry Sutter Memorial Turkey Trot Fun Run

Torrance Turkey Trot

1 Granada Ave

Long Beach, CA 90803

www.torranceca.gov

Date: November 23, 2017 at 8 a.m. The City of Torrance is inviting the entire family to enjoy this annual turkey trot fun run! The 3 mile fun run begins at 8 a.m. and after the run there will be prizes given away, including mountain bikes, vouchers, gym memberships and more!

Hornblower Thanksgiving Brunch

Thanksgiving Day Brunch Cruise

Fisherman’s Village Marina

13755 Fiji Way

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

(310) 301-6000

www.hornblower.com

Date: November 23, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. This Thanksgiving, celebrate a wonderful holiday with your family in a uniquely Marina del Rey way onboard Hornblower Cruises. They will do all the cooking and cleaning for Thanksgiving so you can relax and enjoy and take pictures of all the sights with your family and friends. It will be an experience you won’t soon forget. This 2 hour cruise boards at 11:30am and cruises for 2 hours from 12pm to 2pm. The price is $68.95 per person, and includes unlimited champagne and mimosas, a brunch buffet with holiday dishes, a cash bar, a beautiful 2 hour cruise, scenic harbor views and much more.

Burbank Turkey Trot

Burbank Community YMCA Turkey Trot

Downtown Burbank

321 E Magnolia Blvd

Burbank, CA 91502

www.burbankymca.org

Date: November 23, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. For Thanksgiving this year, why not join others for a great cause? Whether you want to run, jog, walk or push a stroller, you won’t want to miss the annual Burbank Community YMCA Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K/10K as well as a kids run. Join casual joggers, terrific athletes, families and revelers dressed in costumes on the streets of downtown Burbank to enjoy an annual family-friendly holiday tradition which raises funds to help make the Burbank YMCA program available throughout the year. It starts early at 7:30 a.m., and aside from the 5k, 10k and kids run, there will be a kids fun zone and much more!

Thousand Oaks Turkey Day Dash

13th Annual Thousand Oaks Turkey Dash

California Lutheran University

60 W Olsen Rd

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

www.runsignup.com

Dates: November 23, 2017 at 8 a.m. All ages are welcome for this Turkey Day Dash on Thanksgiving Day at 8 a.m. Registration for this ends on November 19, 2017 and it is $40. There will be a kids 1k race beginning at 7:30 a.m. as well. Aside from the Turkey Dash, there is a costume contest to get excited about which will begin at 7:15 a.m. before the start of the kids race. You’re encouraged to come in your favorite Thanksgiving Day costume and the top 3 winers will receive prizes! Learn more about the event here.

4th Annual Simi Valley Thanksgiving Day 5k

Simi Valley Thanksgiving 5k

Rancho Simi Community Park

1765 Royal Ave

Simi Valley CA 93065

www.thanksgivingday5k.com

Dates: November 23, 2017 at 8 a.m. Welcome to the 4th Annual Thanksgiving Day 5k event in Simi Valley where you’ll get to participate in a fun 5k run. Start at Rancho Simi Park and then runners will pass along the Arroyo bike path that has beautiful trees for shade.

Thanksgiving Brunch At Descanso Gardens

Patina Thanksgiving Brunch

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr

La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

www.descansogardens.org

Dates: November 23, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. The beautiful Descanso Gardens is participating in the Thanksgiving fun this year at their restaurant Patina. Patina’s top chefs will create a terrific holiday buffet with traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as vegetarian options. The cost is $75 for adult members, and $35 for child members; $85 for adult non-members, and $45 for child non-members. Reservations are required.

Aquarium Of The Pacific Thanksgiving Lunch

Thanksgiving Lunch At The Aquarium Of The Pacific

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 590-3100

www.aquariumofpacific.org

Dates: November 23, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m Not up for the usual ordeal of cooking this year? Then, instead bring the family down to dine at the incredible Aquarium Of The Pacific. This year, come gobble on delicious Thanksgiving food and meet over 11,000 animals from the world’s largest ocean! The aquarium is offering a traditional Thanksgiving buffet featuring items like apple cranberry spinach candied walnuts, Thyme and Sage Oven Roasted Turkey/ Gravy, Honey Glazed Spiral Carved Ham/ Honey Dijon Sauce, Cranberry Orange Marmalade Relish, sweet and savory cornbread stuffing, rosemary potato rolls, pumpkin bread, vanilla brown sugared yams, roasted squash, and so much more! With the day open (without the hassle of cooking) come down before the meal and venture through the aquarium, which will be operating on regular hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., indulge in their classic Thanksgiving lunch. Adults are $55, whereas children aged 3-11 get to enjoy the day and meal for $27.50.

24th Annual Thanksgiving Day In La Canada / Flintridge

24rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Run & Food Drive

Community Center of La Canada Flintridge

Memorial Park

1301 Foothill Blvd

La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

(818) 790-8880

www.eventbrite.com

Date: November 24, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge’s Thanksgiving Day Run & Food Drive is back again for the 24th year in a row! The event, which brings the community together for a terrific cause, begins in the morning with a 5k run/walk at 8:30 a.m. and ends with a kiddie run at 9:30 a.m. The race is professionally timed, and begins promptly at Memorial Park in La Cañada. Make sure to bring along some food to give for those in need. After all, isn’t that what Thanksgiving is all about? Find out more about the 5k run, and pricing here.

Thanksgiving Day Pumpkin Smash