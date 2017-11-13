JACK FM Wants You to Experience The Spirit of the Season at DISNEYLAND® Resort

JACK FM

The holidays begin at the Disneyland® Resort – and JACK FM wants you to enjoy all the fun! At Disney California Adventure® Park, join in the Festival of Holidays celebration, featuring a diversity of sights sounds and tastes, including the lively street party, Disney ¡Viva Navidad! And behold the World of Color—Season of Light, the sparkling nighttime winter fantasy. Over at Disneyland® Park, sail in to “it’s a small world” holiday. Marvel at the shimmering Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle. And so much more. This is the time to gather with family and friends at the place where the holidays begin… and the magic never ends.

Listen all week for your chance to win 4 1-Day 1-Park tickets to the Disneyland® Resort.  Caller 13 to 866-931-JACK will win!

Attractions and entertainment are subject to change without notice. As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney
