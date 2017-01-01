Enter For Your Chance To Win A Diamond Pave Teardrop Pendant With Chain, Courtesy Of DYNASTY!

JACK FM
Enter below for your chance to win a diamond pave teardrop pendant with chain from XIV Karats in Beverly Hills courtesy of DYNASTY!

Coming this month to The CW – from the network and producers who gave us Gossip Girl – is a reboot of the famous prime-time soap opera DYNASTY! 

Now set in Atlanta, The CW’s new drama series DYNASTY – is vicious, ambitious and delicious! DYNASTY exposes the decadent and deceitful lives led by the powerful Carrington family as they defend their empire from their up-and-coming rivals, the Colbys.

Don’t miss DYNASTY, coming to KTLA, The CW, on Wednesdays at 9PM!

