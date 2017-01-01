Enter For Your Chance To Win A Flight For 2 To Catalina + 2 VIP Tickets To The Catalina Wine Mixer!

Enter for your chance to win a flight for two to Catalina + 2 VIP tickets to the Catalina Wine Mixer on September 23 or 24, 2017 in Avalon, and two tickets for a return boat transportation!

You saw it in the movie . . . now experience it in person. Inspired by the hilarious scene from Step Brothers, the annual Catalina Wine Mixer at beautiful Descanso Beach Club is now in its third year, and it’s bigger and better than ever!

Hop on the ferry or fly over in grand Catalina Wine Mixer style with IEX Helicopters, and enjoy fantastic food and drinks, a Step Brothers costume party, a special showing of Step Brothers at the historic Casino Theatre, and live performances by a great line-up of bands, including reggae favorites The Wailers; the smooth R&B sounds of G. Love & Special Sauce; part party band, part performance artists GGOOLLDD; and hilarious covers of rock-classics by The Dan Band of The Hangover and Old School fame!

It’s all going down September 22-24 with the Catalina Island Company. Join us!

Event tickets available HERE.

Stay and play, or come for the day. Late boats return to Long Beach after the event on Saturday and Sunday nights.