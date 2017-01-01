Enter for your chance to win a pair of Eat See Hear “Fashionably Late*” passes to join Jack FM at one of the following movies:

6/24 – Grease – North Hollywood Recreation Center

7/8 – Singin’ in the Rain – Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

7/22 – Die Hard – LA State Historic Park

8/19 – Raiders of the Lost Ark – La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills

9/2 – Goodfellas – Autry Museum in Griffith Park

Eat See Hear is LA’s Premier Outdoor Movie, Food Truck and Live Music Event Series. All events are dog-friendly with free biscuits at the door for our four-legged friends. Traveling to rotating venues around Los Angeles every Saturday night now thru September 16, check out some of your favorite movies on the largest outdoor movie screen on the west coast.

*Fashionably Late tickets are for admission to a Premium reserved area of open seating. There are a limited amount of Fashionably Late tickets, so don’t worry about getting the perfect spot at each event – you can arrive at any time and are guaranteed one of the best spots in the house. There will be a sectioned off area in the front just for Fashionably Late ticket holders. These are not reserved seats, just a reserved section. Bring your own blankets, pillows, cushions. Low chairs are ok. Tall chairs are not allowed in this section at all.

For the schedule of movies, bands, and food trucks, and to purchase tickets, visit eatseehear.com.