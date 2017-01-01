Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To LA Cookie Con And Sweets Show

Now in its 4th year, LA Cookie Con and Sweets Show features over 170 vendors from local bakeries to national favorites, making it the West Coast’s largest sweets and baking convention. With over 30,000 guests expected throughout the weekend, sweets enthusiasts can enjoy free samples from over 275 local shops and national brands, meet their favorite foodie TV stars, watch baking demonstrations, and participate in hands-on workshops. Guests can purchase their tickets at www.lacookiecon.com.

VIP Passes also available for purchase, which allows early entry (before general admission), an official tote bag and access to 2 VIP Rooms with an exclusive selection of bites, sips, spirits and more.