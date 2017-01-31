Enter to Win a $50 Gift Certificate to Lollyphile

Enter below for your chance to win a $50 gift certificate to celebrate Valentine’s Day with unique, bizarre, and fun lollipop flavors from Lollyphile.

Lollyphile sweetens up your day as flowers and delicious candy in one with lollipops in flavors like rose, lavender and violet. If floral isn’t special enough, add cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and merlot wine or chocolate bacon flavored lollipops to the mix for Valentine’s Day.

Keep Valentine’s Day sweet with unique lollipop flavors such as green tea, cocoa cereal milk and pizza lollipops from Lollyphile.com. The company that has fun experimenting with new flavors and watching the reactions of candy lovers when they try these unique creations.

Learn more or purchase your lollipops at lollyphile.com.

