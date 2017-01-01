Enter To Win Dinner For Two at El Torito

Enter below for your chance to win dinner for two at El Torito!

You’ve got to try Happy Hour at El Torito! Experience their amazing food and drink specials for $4, $5, and $6. They’ve got tacos, garlic fries, carnitas sliders, and spicy queso dip. Everything is made from scratch daily. That’s right: FROM. SCRATCH. DAILY. You can wash it all down with El Torito’s Signature Margaritas and a full line up of cold draft beer.

The best Happy Hour in town starts at 3pm every day – even on weekends! Experience Happy Hour at El Torito! We know Mexican.

Find an El Torito location near you at eltorito.com (link to https://locations.eltorito.com/)

Dinner for two consists of two entrées and two non-alcoholic beverages of your choice.