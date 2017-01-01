Enter to win LA LA LAND on Blu-ray Combo Pack

Enter below for your chance to win LA LA LAND on Blu-ray Combo Pack!

New on Blu-ray starting April 25: Winner of 6 Academy Awards, LA LA LAND is more than the most acclaimed movie of the year–it’s a cinematic treasure for the ages that you’ll fall in love with again and again. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star as an actress and a jazz musician pursuing their Hollywood dreams–and finding each other–in a vibrant celebration of hope, dreams, and love.

Own LA LA LAND starting April 25 on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD.