Enter below for your chance to win a copy of LEGO City Undercover for PlayStation 4.

The LEGO CITY Undercover video game is an action-packed adventure where players become super-cop, Chase McCain. The CITY is filled with car thieves to bust, vehicles to navigate, mischievous aliens to capture and hilarious movie references to discover.

LEGO CITY Undercover  is available now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC.