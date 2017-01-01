Enter to Win RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER on Blu-ray

Enter below for your chance to win RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER on Blu-ray.

New on Blu-ray: Don’t miss the final installment of the pulse-pounding blockbuster franchise RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER, starring Milla Jovovich. Based on the highest grossing video game film franchise of all time, RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER returns to where the nightmare began – The Hive – in an epic battle that will ultimately determine the fate of mankind.

Get RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER now on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital. From Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Rated R.