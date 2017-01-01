Enter To Win Tickets to 3 Days of NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets all 3 days of heart pounding NASCAR action, March 24-26, at Auto Club Speedway!

You’ll get:

• 2 tickets to the 5.11 Tactical Pole Day on March 24, with three intense group knockout rounds of NASCAR qualifying

• 2 tickets to the NXS 300 on March 25

• 2 tickets to The Auto Club 400 NASCAR Monster Cup series race on March 26, where NASCAR’s best go head-to-head in the weekend’s final showdown

Don’t miss your one chance to see NASCAR live in So Cal this year at the Auto Club 400. And be sure to catch the pre-race fun with plenty of games, activities, music, and more, all happening in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone.

Plus, celebrate Auto Club Speedway’s 20th Anniversary Track Reunion, including a Q&A with Auto Club Speedway legends and past winners at the Fan Zone Main Stage on Sunday.

For tickets and more information visit autoclubspeedway.com or call 800-944-RACE! Early bird pricing for tickets starts at just $41.