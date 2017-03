Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Kevin & Bean’s April Foolishness 2017, going down Saturday, April 1, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Downtown Los Angeles.

This year’s lineup features comedians Bill Burr, Anjelah Johnson, David Koechner, Jimmy Pardo, Adam Ray, Jonah Ray, and Taylor Williamson!

Tickets are on sale now at axs.com.

Proceeds from the show will be donated to Fisher House Foundation and Cedars-Sinai NICU.