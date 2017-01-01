Enter to Win Tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm.

Knott’s Berry Farm and Susan G. Komen Orange County have partnered again to raise money for breast cancer awareness, services and research in our community during Knott’s Berry Farm for the Cure. Now through March 5, purchase a 2017 Season Pass or “Pink” tickets online or commemorative t-shirts in the park, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen Orange County. Join the conversation using #KnottsPink

Find out more and purchase your 2017 Season Pass or “Pink” tickets at knotts.com.