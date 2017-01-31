Enter to Win Tickets to Monster Jam® at Angel Stadium

Psssst – They let Dr.Cranfill drive one of the big trucks. Watch the video above!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Monster Jam® at Angel Stadium on February 25.

Monster Jam® is the most action-packed live event on four wheels where world-class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds in both monster truck racing and freestyle competitions. Celebrating 25 years of adrenaline-charged family entertainment, Monster Jam combines spontaneous entertainment with the ultimate off-road, motorsport competition. Monster Jam features the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-D, El Toro Loco®, Monster Mutt® and many more. Monster Jam events leave you on the edge of your seat as these competitors thrill fans with jaw-dropping displays of gravity-defying feats.

Don’t miss the last two shows coming to Angel Stadium in 2017: February 11 and February 25. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Comments are closed.

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live