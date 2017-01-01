Enter To Win Tickets to See Garth Brooks at The Forum

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Garth Brooks!

The electrifying return of America’s most powerful concert force and #1 selling solo artist in U.S. history!

2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year – Garth Brooks – is coming to the Forum for the first time in 21 years!

Garth Brooks will bring his World Tour with Trisha Yearwood to the Forum on July 29. This will be the last California, Nevada, Arizona appearance of The Garth Brooks World Tour!

Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 19 at 10AM at ticketmaster.com.