Enter to Win Tickets to See THE WHO in Las Vegas

Fans can expect the band to take them on an ‘Amazing Journey’ through their entire career from the days of ‘THE HIGH NUMBERS’ to classic albums such as ‘WHO’S NEXT,’ ‘TOMMY,’ ‘QUADROPHENIA,’ ‘MY GENERATION’ and ‘LIVE AT LEEDS’ up to the present day.

THE WHO have sold over 100 million records since forming in 1964; they brought together four different personalities and in effect produced a musical hurricane. Each of them was a pioneer. Wildman drummer Keith Moon beat his kit with a chaotic elegance; stoic bassist John Entwistle held down the center with the melodic virtuosity of a solo guitarist; raging intellectual Pete Townshend punctuated the epic universality of his songs with the windmill slamming of his fingers across his guitar strings; and Roger Daltrey roared above it all with an impossibly virile macho swagger. They exploded conventional rhythm and blues structures, challenged pop music conventions, and redefined what was possible on stage, in the recording studio, and on vinyl. Now into their 53rd year, the band is still going strong and winning rave reviews.

