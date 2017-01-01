Jack Office Month Lunch For Autism Awareness

April is Autism Action Month and Jack FM wants you to go Casual for a Cause. In support of TACA’s Jeans Day For Autism, Jack FM is Jacking up your office every Friday in April!

Enter for your chance to win lunch for your office (of up to 20 people) from Raising Canes!

Experience the Raising Canes quality chicken finger meals and learn what everyone is talking about! Mention “AUTISM” when you purchase your meal on April 11 or April 25 at any Southern California Raising Canes location and TACA will receive 20% back in a donation to support families living with autism. You can find stores in Downey, Orange, Costa Mesa, Laguna Hills, and Aliso Viejo, with more opening soon! For more info, visit raisingcanes.com. (link to http://www.raisingcanes.com/locations)

The best chicken finger meals come from fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers. So naturally that’s what you’ll find at Raising Cane’s. With chicken fingers that are marinated for 24-hours and hand-battered when you order, Raising Cane’s box combo speaks for itself. Plus, Raising Cane’s hand mixes their famous Cane’s Sauce in their restaurants every day. And their fresh-squeezed lemonade is made up of only fresh-squeezed lemons, pure cane sugar, and purified water. Be sure to try Raising Cane’s thick-cut Texas Toast, grilled with just the right amount of butter and garlic flavor. It’s a taste that speaks for itself.

To find out how you can help local families with autism, visit tacanow.org. Or check out jeansdayforautism.org to see how you can help by going casual with your coworkers!