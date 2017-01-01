It’s back! Jack’s 12th Show is taking over FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine on Saturday, October 7th!

This year’s lineup features:

The Offspring

311

Cypress Hill

Gin Blossoms

Lit

Eve 6

TICKET INFO:

Tickets go on-sale Friday, August 11th at 10am via Ticketmaster.com.

The Jack FM exclusive pre-sale is Thursday, August 10th from 10am-10pm.

Use password JACK12 to purchase tickets before anyone else!

CHARITY:

$1 of each ticket proceeds TACA (Talk About Curing Autism), a national organization dedicated to providing information, resources, and support to families affected by autism. Learn more about them at tacanow.org.

VENUE INFO:

FivePoint Amphitheatre

Address: 14800 Chinon, Irvine, CA 92618

Parking: FREE!