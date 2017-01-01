It’s back! Jack’s 12th Show is taking over FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine on Saturday, October 7th!
This year’s lineup features:
The Offspring
311
Cypress Hill
Gin Blossoms
Lit
Eve 6
TICKET INFO:
Tickets go on-sale Friday, August 11th at 10am via Ticketmaster.com.
The Jack FM exclusive pre-sale is Thursday, August 10th from 10am-10pm.
Use password JACK12 to purchase tickets before anyone else!
Use #JACKS12THSHOW and make sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay up to date on show news, opportunities to win tickets, and more!
CHARITY:
$1 of each ticket proceeds TACA (Talk About Curing Autism), a national organization dedicated to providing information, resources, and support to families affected by autism. Learn more about them at tacanow.org.
VENUE INFO:
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Address: 14800 Chinon, Irvine, CA 92618
Parking: FREE!
