Jack’s 12th Show: The Offspring, 311, Cypress Hill, Gin Blossoms, Lit, and Eve 6 October 7th at FivePoint Amphitheatre. Get presale tickets Thursday at 10am!

Jack’s 12th Show

It’s back!  Jack’s 12th Show is taking over FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine on Saturday, October 7th!

This year’s lineup features:

The Offspring
311
Cypress Hill
Gin Blossoms
Lit
Eve 6

TICKET INFO:

Tickets go on-sale Friday, August 11th at 10am via Ticketmaster.com.

The Jack FM exclusive pre-sale is Thursday, August 10th from 10am-10pm.

Use password JACK12 to purchase tickets before anyone else!

CHARITY:

$1 of each ticket proceeds TACA (Talk About Curing Autism), a national organization dedicated to providing information, resources, and support to families affected by autism. Learn more about them at tacanow.org.

VENUE INFO:

FivePoint Amphitheatre
Address: 14800 Chinon, Irvine, CA 92618
Parking: FREE!

