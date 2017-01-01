Join JACK FM for the 20th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive at Smart & Final, located at 11221 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 starting Friday 11/17 at 9am through Sunday 11/19 at 5PM.

Drop off your donations during these times:

Friday 11/17: 9am-5pm

Saturday 11/18: 9am-5pm

Sunday 11/19: 9am-5pm

Come help feed hungry families by donating food and cans for a special holiday meal.

If you can’t make it down to Smart & Final at 11221 W. Pico Blvd in Los Angeles, you can still make a huge difference. Be a part of our VIRTUAL Food Drive. 100% of donations go directly to Foodbank of Southern California.

Happy Thanksgiving!