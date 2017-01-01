Win a Copy of ‘Gotham: The Complete Third Season’ on Blu-Ray

Enter for your chance to win GOTHAM: THE COMPLETE THIRD SEASON on Blu-ray.

The stakes are higher than ever in Season Three of GOTHAM as Super-Villains even more ambitious and depraved are introduced, shaking up the fight for power in Gotham! Own GOTHAM: THE COMPLETE THIRD SEASON on Digital now. Own the Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow which includes Comic-Con Panel and New Super-Villains Bonus Content! Look for an all new season this fall Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox.

Download or purchase your copy now at gowatchit.com.