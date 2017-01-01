Win a Copy of ‘Lucifer: The Complete Second Season’ on DVD

Enter for your chance to win LUCIFER: THE COMPLETE SECOND SEASON on DVD.

LUCIFER returns for Season Two with even more devilish drama and mystery! Own LUCIFER: THE COMPLETE SECOND SEASON on Digital now. Own the DVD August 22 which contains all 18 frighteningly fun, frivolous adventures, including an all-new featurette, the 2016 Comic-Con Panel, a hilarious gag reel and unaired scenes! Look for an all new season this fall Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.

Purchase your copy now at amazon.com.