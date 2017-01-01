Win a Copy of ‘Riverdale: The Complete First Season’ on DVD

Enter for your chance to win RIVERDALE: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON on DVD.

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE gives a subversive take on small-town life, following the life of an all-American teen and his friends after their world is flipped upside down after the death of a fellow classmate. Own RIVERDALE: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON on Digital now. Own the DVD starting August 15, which includes the 2016 Comic-Con panel, musical pieces, a gag reel, deleted scenes and more! Look for all-new episodes coming to the CW.

