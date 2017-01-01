Win Tickets to Summer of Heroes at DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE® Park

JACK
©Disney  ©2017 MARVEL

Jack FM wants you to experience Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park – including the new Guardians of the Galaxy  – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of Disneyland® Resort 1-Day 1-Park tickets and soon you’ll experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends – all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park!

Be caller 13 at 866-931-JACK when you hear the cue and win!

All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to restrictions and change without notice. 

Official Rules

Comments are closed.

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live