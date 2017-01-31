Win Tickets to WWE Smackdown Live at Honda Center

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to WWE Smackdown Live at Honda Center on February 14.

WWE Smackdown LIVE will broadcast from Anaheim’s Honda Center on Tuesday, February 14. This will be your chance to see your favorite WWE Smackdown Superstars live in action! See John Cena, Randy Orton, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Natalya, and many more of your favorite Superstars.

Tickets start at $20 on Ticketmaster.com and charge-by-phone 800-745-3000 or they’re on-sale now at Honda Center Box Office.

